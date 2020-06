TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Someone shot a person Monday morning in north Topeka and sent them to the hospital, Topeka police confirmed.

Officers went to Little Russia in the 500 block of Northeast Sardou Avenue around 6:45 a.m. on a report of shots fired. They said they found a person suffering from a gunshot wound there that they determined wasn’t life-threatening.

Topeka police are actively investigating at this time. This is a developing story.