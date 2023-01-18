OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – The person of interest in a recent break-in at a local high school in Osage County has been identified by law enforcement.

Osage County Sheriff Chris Wells told 27 News that the person of interest has been identified as Dalton Quinby. Wells said the sheriff’s office is currently accepting tips related to the break-in and the location of Quinby.

A person of interest in the investigation into the break-in at USD 434’s high school.



Students of Santa Fe Trail high school USD 434 were dismissed early on Jan. 12 after it was found that the school had suffered an early-morning break-in. The sheriff’s office launched an investigation and released a photo of a person of interest in the case.

If you have any information related to the break-in or the whereabouts of Quinby, you can call the sheriff’s office at 785-828-3121 or send them an email at tips@oscosheriff.org.