Person of interest in domestic violence case turns self in

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police said the man who was a person of interest in a domestic violence case turned himself into authorities Tuesday evening.

Police say Stefon C. Butler, 34, was a person of interest after they were investigating a reported domestic violence disturbance on March 23 in the 1300 block of Southwest Lincoln Street of Topeka.

Butler was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections with the following charges: