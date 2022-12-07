DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE (KSNT) – A man has been apprehended by law enforcement as part of the ongoing search for a missing Nebraska woman.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office of Nebraska announced on Wednesday that Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka was taken into custody in Belize. He was called a person of interest in the disappearance of Cari Allen, 43, of Nebraska.

Authorities began a missing person investigation for Allen on Nov. 20, 2022. Information obtained by law enforcement indicated that Scott was a person of interest in the case.

The Topeka Police Department worked with DCSO investigators in an attempt to find Scott and Allen. While investigators were in Topeka, they learned that Scott had boarded a flight out of the U.S. A warrant was issued for Scott for kidnapping. He was found in Belize on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Scott is set to have an extradition hearing later in the week, according to the DCSO. Allen remains missing at this time. Those with information related to her disappearance can call the DCSO tip line at 402-444-6000.