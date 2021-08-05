Person of interest in Topeka stabbing arrested

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department said the man it was looking for regarding a Tuesday morning stabbing has been arrested.

TPD said Clinton P. Osborne, 29, was found just before 11 a.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Southwest Wanamaker Road. He was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on charges of: aggravated battery, domestic battery, possession of marijuana and use/possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body.

The stabbing happened Tuesday morning in the 900 block of Southwest 10th Avenue. A man was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.