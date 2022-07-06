JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Both the Junction City Fire and Police Departments responded to a call of a person setting fire to a house, then barricading inside the home.

The call came in to the fire department just after midnight on Tuesday in the 100 block of east 12th Street in Junction City, according to a release. Police were already on scene. They were able to take the person into custody and the home was then empty, according to JCFD.

Firefighters said they found heavy flames and smoke coming from all windows of the single-story house. The Junction City Fire Department said the fire was intentionally set. The person was taken to Geary Community Hospital for smoke inhalation and minor burns, according to JCFD.