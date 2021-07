TOPEKA (KSNT) – A person has life-threatening injuries Friday night after a motorcycle crash near Lake Shawnee in Topeka, according to local emergency crews.

A Shawnee County dispatcher told KSNT News around 9:11 p.m. that the crash happened in the 3200 block of Southeast Croco Road, and a person was seriously injured in the wreck. Photos at the scene show multiple emergency vehicles at the scene as of 9:37 p.m.

As of 10:35 p.m., there has been no update on the person’s condition.