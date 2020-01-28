PEST CONTROL: Expert explains what to look out for this winter

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – While you are avoiding the winter cold in your nice warm home, there are a variety of pests waiting to come inside. Brett Haldeman, owner of Great Plains Pest Control, says February marks the start of his busy season.

Haldeman says the majority of his calls this time of year are about mice and rats, although he says spiders are also prevalent. However, Haldeman says ants are going to mount an invasion soon.

“Ants will typically store their food for the winter, but as their food supplies diminish they start showing up in people’s homes,” said Haldeman. “They’ll nest underneath a slab of a home. They nest inside of walls.”

Despite the busy season, Haldeman says he can usually schedule a home visit with in a couple days.

For those with a “do it yourself” mentality, the National Pest Management Association (NPMA) has several tips that homeowners can use to keep pests out of their home: