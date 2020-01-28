PEST CONTROL: Expert explains what to look out for this winter

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – While you are avoiding the winter cold in your nice warm home, there are a variety of pests waiting to come inside. Brett Haldeman, owner of Great Plains Pest Control, says February marks the start of his busy season.
Haldeman says the majority of his calls this time of year are about mice and rats, although he says spiders are also prevalent. However, Haldeman says ants are going to mount an invasion soon.
“Ants will typically store their food for the winter, but as their food supplies diminish they start showing up in people’s homes,” said Haldeman. “They’ll nest underneath a slab of a home. They nest inside of walls.”
Despite the busy season, Haldeman says he can usually schedule a home visit with in a couple days.
For those with a “do it yourself” mentality, the National Pest Management Association (NPMA) has several tips that homeowners can use to keep pests out of their home:
- Seal cracks and holes on the outside of your home to help prevent rodents from getting inside. Be sure to check the areas where utilities and pipes enter the home. A mouse can fit through a hole the size of a dime.
- Replace loose mortar and weather stripping around the basement foundation and windows.
- Store firewood at least 20 feet from the home. Mice and ants can make their nests in wood piles and easily gain access to your home if the pile is nearby.
- Rodents can hide in clutter, so keep storage areas well organized, and store boxes off of the floor.
- Eliminate all moisture sites, including leaking pipes and clogged drains. Extra attention should be paid to kitchens and bathrooms as these areas are particularly vulnerable to cockroach infestations.
- Install door sweeps and repair damaged screens in windows.
- Screen vents to chimneys. Keep attics, basements and crawl spaces well ventilated and dry.