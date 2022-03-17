MANHATTAN (KSNT) – An early morning fire at a Manhattan apartment building was to blame for the death a cat found to have suffered smoke inhalation. Firefighters were called to 2215 College Avenue, building Q, at 4:18 a.m. Thursday morning, according to the Manhattan Fire Department.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the second floor of the three-story building. Sam Dameron, Assistant Chief, reported the fire was controlled by a sprinkler system and crews were able to fully extinguish the fire.

According to the fire department, no one was in the apartment at the time of the fire. Firefighters estimated there was $1,000 damage to the structure and $1,000 damage to contents.