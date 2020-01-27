Pet owners paint their love for their pets at Helping Hands Humane Society fundraiser

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Pet owners in Topeka got to express their love for their furry friends in the form of a painting Sunday afternoon.

Helping Hands Humane Society partnered with the Lawrence-based mobile paint studio Painted Kanvas for the Paint Your Pet event.

People submitted photos of their pets prior to the event. Then, artists with Painted Kanvas transferred the photos onto a blank canvas for pet owners to paint.

“A lot of people are kind of scared because they haven’t done drawing or painting or anything since a younger age so it’s kind of getting them to reconnect with their younger self so they can experience that joy of just letting loose and being care-free,” said lead instructor for Painted Kanvas Emma Rockey.

The event helped raise a little over $500 for the Helping Hands Humane Society.