Pet waste removal business gives back by offering free services to dog foster families

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A Topeka business is keeping people’s yards clear of pet waste as a way of giving back.

Over the past few weeks, dozens of people in the community have taken in animals from Helping Hands Humane Society to help the staff out during the coronavirus pandemic.

Inspired by the community’s willingness to help, the owner of Poo Squad Topeka, Matt Young, wanted to show his appreciation for them.

So, he decided to offer free services to the dog foster families.

Thank you so much to Poo Squad Topeka who has been offering free services to our dog foster families during our COVID-19 Emergency Foster Project. <3 Puppy Remy and her family so appreciate your professional help in cleaning up the yard so they have more time to play and snuggle! pic.twitter.com/Qx3iKYGc6f — HHHS (@HHHSTopeka) April 11, 2020

“What they’re doing is an amazing thing that not a lot of people have the ability or even the resources to step up and do,” said Young. “So, any little way we can help, we wanted to do that.”

Young said he and his family are dog lovers themselves and supporters of Helping Hands Humane Society. So, they were happy to see so many dogs being fostered during this difficult time.