PETA places billboard near Emporia for cows killed in crash

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals are using a recent crash that killed multiple cows to encourage people to go vegan.

KVOE reported a Nov. 9 crash south of Emporia on the Kansas Turnpike killed four of 36 cows on board a semi-trailer. A spokeswoman for PETA announced Thursday that the organization would place a billboard near the crash site at mile marker 122 with the message “I’m ME, not MEAT. See the Individual. Go Vegan.”

The organization said the billboard is in honor of the cows killed, and in memory of the surviving cows “presumably taken to slaughter.”