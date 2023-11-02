TOPEKA (KSNT) – The unexplained departure of a head coach has some local families concerned for the future of their school’s girls’ basketball program.

On Wednesday, Nov. 1, Topeka West High School announced its new interim girls’ basketball coach is Angie Ketterman. But at tonight’s USD 501 School Board Meeting, a Topeka West student asked the board to reconsider what she called the recent removal of previous head coach Brent Reese-Hacket. There’s now an online petition circulating that’s calling on the district to bring the coach back.

In a written statement to 27 News, Topeka West High Principal John Buckendorff said while the district does not discuss personnel matters, it hopes Reese-Hacket does well moving on.

“We wish coach Reese well in his future endeavors and thank him for his contributions to our Charger athletic program,” Buckendorr said. “Know that Topeka West always remains ready to ensure the athletes are supported so they have the best possible season.”