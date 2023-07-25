TOPEKA (KSNT) – One local animal shelter has been hit with an influx of surrendered pets.

Helping Hands Humane Society in Topeka says due to inflation and other factors, many pet owners are no longer able to take care of the pets they bought during the pandemic.

Helping Hands Communications Coordinator Emi Griess said if you cannot adopt, there are other ways to help.

“If you are active on Facebook, anytime you see a lost pet maybe out in the community, even if you can’t take in the pet into your home, if you can, take a photo of it and post in the lost and found groups where you saw it,” Griess said. “Getting lost pets back to its owners is almost or just as important I would say as adopting new pets,” Emi Griess, Helping Hands Communications Coordinator said.

Since July 4, there has been an increase in dogs in many shelters. If you lost your pet or are interested in taking home a new furry friend, stop Helping Hands Humane Society or a local animal shelter.