TOPEKA (KSNT) – Les Bartlett with ACT Theatre joined the Fox 43 AM Live show to speak about the world premiere of “Petticoat Government” this weekend.

This will be the first ever time that this production has been performed on stage!

To see what the special production is about, you can click here to visit ACT’s web page.

The performance will take place July 21-30, with shows at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and then on 2 p.m. on Sunday. The theatre is located at 6635 NW Church Lane in Shawnee County.

Tickets are only $15 per person to each show. To get tickets, you can click here.