Phase one construction on Kansas River weir, north riverbank in Topeka finishing up Wednesday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Phase one of construction on the Kansas River weir is expected to wrap up on Wednesday.

Construction is expected to resume on the $5.2 million redesign in September.

The weir provides the Topeka Water Treatment Plant continuous access to the Kansas River.

The redesign is meant to make the weir safer and provide passage for both fish and recreational boats and kayaks.

Early March 2021

Mid March 2021

Most of what is done on the weir during phase one is now underwater.

The Kansas River rose above the project over the past week.

Acting Director of Utilities for the city of Topeka, Braxton Copley, said this is part of the reason the project is being done in two parts.

“We had to wait for the river flows to get down to the point they could put in sheet piling to protect the work for all this excavation and form work that needed to be done,” Copley said. “It was not practical to try to get all of this work done and that work done. You can see from the river level we have now we completely maxed out our construction season.”

Copley said construction is also on pause during the spring and summer to protect native fish.

Phase one also included expanding the parking lot on the north side of the Kansas River.

There are also new stone steps down to the river and a new concrete path alongside the river bank.

The public will have access to the Kansas River off of Saline Road in north Topeka starting around 5:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Access will continue until construction starts again in September. The project is expected to be finished in March 2022. Take a look at the full project plan below.