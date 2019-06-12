Phone bank sends St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway into home stretch

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - TIme's ticking down if you want a chance to win Topeka's St. Jude Dream Home. KSNT has a phone bank ready to help you enter to win.

Now is the chance for you to reserve a $100 ticket in the Dream Home Giveaway. You can call KSNT's volunteer phone bank at 1-800-846-2640, or click here, to purchase one of the remaining tickets and potentially win a brand new home.

One lucky winner's ticket will be drawn Thursday. The 4-bedroom, 3.5-bath, approximately 3600-square-foot house is valued at $485,000.

All proceeds go to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, which helps children fight serious illnesses like cancer at no cost to the parents.

