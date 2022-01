RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – Riley County is reporting that phone lines for all Riley County offices including Community Corrections, County Courts, Treasurer’s Office, Health Department are down.

The county is working to make repairs but has not yet identified the cause of the outage. Please use the staff directory to contact us via email during this time.

People with symptoms of COVID-19 should contact the health department at epi.surveillance@rileycountyks.gov to schedule a rapid test.