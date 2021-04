WAMEGO (KSNT) – UPDATE 2:45 P.M. Phone lines are back up and running.

The Wamego Police Department is experiencing problems with their telephone lines and is asking residents to call the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office, instead of the police department while the issue is resolved.

People can still dial 911 for immediate assistance.

