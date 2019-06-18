Local News

Photo Gallery: 31st Annual YWCA Leadership Luncheon

By:

Posted: Jun 18, 2019 01:49 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 01:49 PM CDT

Photo Gallery: 31st Annual YWCA Leadership Luncheon

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - The YWCA of Northeast Kansas held their 31st Annual Leadership Luncheon on Tuesday at the Downtown Ramada Inn and Convention Center. 38 Women in the Topeka Community were recognized for their Leadership and Community Involvement. See more photos here.  Back to Local Snapshots.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Don't Miss These Top Stories

Don't Miss Video