Photo Gallery: Bret Michaels at Prairie Band Casino and Resort

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Bret Michaels played his Hard Rock, Country and Country Rock music to a packed house, Thursday evening at the Prairie Band Casino and Resort in Mayetta. Bret Michaels is known for his hit songs, Every Rose has it's Thorns, I Won't Forget You, Nothin But A Good Time and Something To Believe In. See more photos here. Local Snapshots.