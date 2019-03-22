Photo Gallery: Capitol City Carnage Preparations
TOPEKA, Kan, (KSNT) - The Kansas Expocentre is home to the Capitol City Carnage Demolition Derby this weekend. Friday afternoon, the mechanics and drivers prepared their cars for the Derby that gets started Friday evening at 7:00 pm and Saturday at 10:00 am. Over $10,000 in prize money will be given away. Check back here for more photos of the Demolition Derby in Landon Arena. Back to Local Snapshots.
