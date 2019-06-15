Photo Gallery: Downtown Topeka Chocolate Festival
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - The Downtown Chocolate Festival was held Saturday on Kansas Ave. in Downtown Topeka. Several vendors offered face painting, crafts, Chocolate candy and games for the kids and live music at Westar Pocket Park by Blazing MoJo. See more photos here. Back to Local Snapshots.
