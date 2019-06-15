Local News

Photo Gallery: Downtown Topeka Chocolate Festival

Posted: Jun 15, 2019 02:20 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 02:20 PM CDT

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - The Downtown Chocolate Festival was held Saturday on Kansas Ave. in Downtown Topeka. Several vendors offered face painting, crafts, Chocolate candy and games for the kids and live music at Westar Pocket Park by Blazing MoJo. See more photos here.  Back to Local Snapshots.

