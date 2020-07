TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Topeka Public Schools is preparing three learning options for students returning to school this fall. Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson said they are waiting to see reopening guidelines from Kansas State Department of Education, but the district's plan is basically finished.

Anderson said they do expect to have some students studying in person; however, she said they don't know how many students will be allowed in each school. Anderson said students will need to wear masks when they are in school.