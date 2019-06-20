Photo Gallery: Heartland Stampede Comes to Topeka!

The owner of the Country Stampede, Wayne Rouse, with Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla, Visit Topeka CEO Brett Oetting and Heartland Motorsports Park owner Chris Payne held a news conference Thursday morning to announce the permanent move for the Country Stampede to Heartland Motorsports Park in Topeka. The Stampede will be at Motorsports Park for the foreseeable future and future plans are to grow the event into a week-long festival. The Stampede has been rebranded Heartland Stampede. Back to Local Snapshots.