TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - The Capper Foundation is holding their I Can Bike program this week at the Central Park Community Center. The program is a 5-day summer experience that gives individuals with disabilities the confidence to learn how to ride a bicycle. See more photos here. Back to Local Snapshots.