Photo Gallery: Noon Brownbag Concert Series

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - The Noon Brownbag Concert Series continues today at the Westar Pocket Park. Today's entertainment is Mathew Mulnix. Mathew Mulnix is a Pop Rock Musician from Lawrence, KS. Mathew writes and sings his own songs and has released two albums. The Noon Brownbag Concert Series is sponsored by Visit Topeka. Next Wednesdays' Noon Brownbag Concert will feature Ellie Smith & J Fowler. Back To Local Snapshots.