Posted: Mar 22, 2019 09:09 PM CDT

Updated: Mar 22, 2019 09:09 PM CDT

Photo Gallery: Party With Potter

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - The Kansas Children's Discovery Center, in Gage Park, held their Party With Potter Adult Party Friday evening. Participants were encouraged to dress in Harry Potter Costume. There were Ferrets, Owls, Pythons and Tarantulas along with games, food and drinks for all to enjoy. See more here.  Back to Local Snapshots.

