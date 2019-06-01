Photo Gallery: Relay For Life

Local News

The American Cancer Society held their annual Relay For Life Friday evening at the Hummer Sports Park.  The event is held every year to honor everyone who's been affected by cancer and their Caregivers. The Cancer Survivors took the first lap around the track.  The second lap was dedicated to the caregivers of the survivors. The Luminars were lit later in the evening during a memorial  lighting ceremony. The event included a silent auction, bounce houses, electronic games and BBQ by The Hog Wild Restaurant. See more photos here.  Back to Local Snapshots.

