Photo Gallery: Special Olympics Send-Off

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - TARC held a send-off for the Topeka Special Olympics Athletes on Friday morning at the TARC Office, 2701 SW Randolph Ave. The 2019 Kansas Special Olympics is being held in Wichita over the weekend. Frito-Lay provided snacks for the ride to Wichita and the Topeka High Drum Line provided entertainment before the athletes departed. KSNT Morning News Anchor Brittany Moore was emcee for the event. See more photos here. Back to Local Snapshots.