Photo Gallery: The Cottonwood 200 Bicycle Ride

The Cottonwood 200 Bicycle ride is a three-day ride held over Memorial Weekend. The ride begins on Saturday with a 75 mile ride from the Washburn University parking lot in Topeka to Council Grove, Sunday a 50 mile ride from Council Grove to Cottonwood Falls and back, and on Monday a 75 mile ride back to Topeka, for a total of 200 miles. The ride is sponsored by the Kaw Valley Bicycle Club in Topeka. This is the 43rd Annual ride and is limited to 300 riders for the weekend event. See more photos here. Back to Local Snapshots.