TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - The Topeka Performing Arts Center hosted a Topeka Day of Giving on Wednesday afternoon. More than 100 Topeka Non-Profit Organizations were in attendance showcasing their services to the community. The public is encouraged to donate to their favorite Organization with matching funds coming from Cooperate Sponsors. See more photos here.