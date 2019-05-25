Local News

Photo Gallery: Topeka Habitat For Humanity Home

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - The Topeka Habitat For Humanity Dedicated their 106th Home on Friday afternoon. The home went to Danielle and Tyler Allen and their five children. During the Dedication, Danielle and Tyler surprised their family and friends with a Wedding Ceremony. Back to Local Snapshots.

