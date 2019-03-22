Photo Gallery: Topeka Zoo Tiger Cubs Go Outside!
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - The Topeka Zoo let the four, six month old Sumatran tiger cubs, born October 15th, outside for the first time. Bintang, Kansa Raja, Zayana and Badar enjoyed the sunshine and a large group of spectators while exploring their new surrounding. Local Snapshots.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
