Photo Gallery: Topeka Zoo Tiger Cubs Go Outside!

Posted: Mar 22, 2019 12:18 PM CDT

Updated: Mar 22, 2019 12:18 PM CDT

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - The Topeka Zoo let the four, six month old Sumatran tiger cubs, born October 15th, outside for the first time. Bintang, Kansa Raja, Zayana and Badar enjoyed the sunshine and a large group of spectators while exploring their new surrounding. Local Snapshots.

