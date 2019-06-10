Photo Gallery: Washburn University Youth Basketball Camp

Local News

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - The Washburn University Women's Basketball Team, along with Head Coach Ron McHenry and assistant Coach Brett Herber is conducting a youth basketball camp this week at Lee Arena, on the Washburn University Campus. The camps are sponsored by Gatorade. See more photos here.  Back to Local Snapshots.

