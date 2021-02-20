PHOTOS: 2021 Emporia’s Polar Plunge benefits Kansas Special Olympics

There were less people at the annual 2021 Emporia Polar Plunge for Special Olympics, but they were enthusiastic.

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – Participants in the annual 2021 Emporia Polar Plunge took the dive into freezing waters Saturday morning, but only after officials hacked away the ice to create a spot to jump into.

“It’s a beutiful day for it, normally we would have a couple hundred people out here,” organizer Mark Guthrie said. “We’ve scaled things down.”

Organizers had to scale back events because of the pandemic, but those who jumped were just as enthusiactic.

“Me and my buddies from the house were just trying to raise money for Kansas Special Olympics,” Nick Slaven said. “It was absolutly freezing.”

About 45 jumpers in total showed up to participate.

“Emporia ususally raises $10,000,” Guthrie said. “The community of Emporia has always embraced this event.”