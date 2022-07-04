SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Lake Shawnee is surrounded by unique and colorful cars from all around Kansas this morning as The Spirit of Kansas car show kicks off.

The annual Fourth of July celebration has been taking place in Shawnee County for more than 20 years, and is in its second year back since the pandemic caused them to cancel in 2020.









(Photos Courtesy/Shawnee County Parks and Recreation)

The celebration will conclude with a fireworks display that you can attend tonight at 10 p.m. at Lake Shawnee. The celebration also includes a golf tournament that started this morning and will give out prizes to winners. There is also food and blues music for attendees to enjoy.