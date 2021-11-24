Photos: David Traylor Zoo in Emporia ushers in Holidaze with light display

The Emporia Zoo held a lighting ceremony Tuesday night, Nov. 23, ushering in the 2021 holiday. (Photo by Michael K. Dakota / KSNT News)

EMPORIA (KSNT) – Hundreds turned out to the David Traylor Zoo in Emporia for the annual Happy Holidaze and the Emporia Police Department’s Benefit Association’s Toy Drive Tuesday night, Nov. 23.

The Emporia Zoo held a lighting ceremony Tuesday night, Nov. 23, ushering in the 2021 holiday. (Photo by Michael K. Dakota / KSNT News)

The lighting of the trees surrounding the zoo set the scene in the 2021 holiday season.

Zoo director Lisa Keith estimated workers strung 20,150 feet of lights this year between Nov.1 and Nov. 23.

Keith said that 65% of the lights were LEDs.

The free zoo is open through the winter months 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., however motorists can drive by to view the light display from 6 p.m. to midnight.

