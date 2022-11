OLPE (KSNT) – Dairyland Donkey Ball came to Olpe High School in Lyon County Sunday evening with 11 donkeys jockeyed by players from the Emporia State Girls Basketball squad, and teams of Olpe and Madison high schoolers.

Coaches included Kansas Hall of Famer, former Olpe girls head coach Jesse Nelsen.

The teams competed strictly for glory while raising funds for the Olpe 2023 After Prom efforts. Hundreds packed the gym to watch the fundraiser.

The basketball game followed a soup and chili supper.