EMPORIA (KSNT) – More than 4,000 cyclists, from 44 countries, took off from Emporia Saturday morning participating in 25-, 50-, 100- and 200-mile races, as well as a grueling 350-mile race that will take more than 24 hours to complete.

Fans, family, and friends lined Commercial Street just before sunrise to watch the launch of the 250-mile race, shortly after that cyclists racing 100 miles crossed the starting line.

2022 Photo Gallery:

More than 4,000 cyclists from 44 countries participated in UNBOUND Gravel Saturday, June 4 in Emporia. Racers took part in several events including a 25-, 50-, 100- and 200-mile race, as well as a grueling 350-mile race. (KSNT Photo/MIchael K. Dakota)

More than 4,000 cyclists from 44 countries participated in UNBOUND Gravel Saturday, June 4 in Emporia. Racers took part in several events including a 25-, 50-, 100- and 200-mile race, as well as a grueling 350-mile race. (KSNT Photo/MIchael K. Dakota)

More than 4,000 cyclists from 44 countries participated in UNBOUND Gravel Saturday, June 4 in Emporia. Racers took part in several events including a 25-, 50-, 100- and 200-mile race, as well as a grueling 350-mile race. (KSNT Photo/MIchael K. Dakota)

More than 4,000 cyclists from 44 countries participated in UNBOUND Gravel Saturday, June 4 in Emporia. Racers took part in several events including a 25-, 50-, 100- and 200-mile race, as well as a grueling 350-mile race. (KSNT Photo/MIchael K. Dakota)

More than 4,000 cyclists from 44 countries participated in UNBOUND Gravel Saturday, June 4 in Emporia. Racers took part in several events including a 25-, 50-, 100- and 200-mile race, as well as a grueling 350-mile race. (KSNT Photo/MIchael K. Dakota)

More than 4,000 cyclists from 44 countries participated in UNBOUND Gravel Saturday, June 4 in Emporia. Racers took part in several events including a 25-, 50-, 100- and 200-mile race, as well as a grueling 350-mile race. (KSNT Photo/MIchael K. Dakota)

More than 4,000 cyclists from 44 countries participated in UNBOUND Gravel Saturday, June 4 in Emporia. Racers took part in several events including a 25-, 50-, 100- and 200-mile race, as well as a grueling 350-mile race. (KSNT Photo/MIchael K. Dakota)

More than 4,000 cyclists from 44 countries participated in UNBOUND Gravel Saturday, June 4 in Emporia. Racers took part in several events including a 25-, 50-, 100- and 200-mile race, as well as a grueling 350-mile race. (KSNT Photo/MIchael K. Dakota)

More than 4,000 cyclists from 44 countries participated in UNBOUND Gravel Saturday, June 4 in Emporia. Racers took part in several events including a 25-, 50-, 100- and 200-mile race, as well as a grueling 350-mile race. (KSNT Photo/MIchael K. Dakota)

More than 4,000 cyclists from 44 countries participated in UNBOUND Gravel Saturday, June 4 in Emporia. Racers took part in several events including a 25-, 50-, 100- and 200-mile race, as well as a grueling 350-mile race. (KSNT Photo/MIchael K. Dakota)

More than 4,000 cyclists from 44 countries participated in UNBOUND Gravel Saturday, June 4 in Emporia. Racers took part in several events including a 25-, 50-, 100- and 200-mile race, as well as a grueling 350-mile race. (KSNT Photo/MIchael K. Dakota)

More than 4,000 cyclists from 44 countries participated in UNBOUND Gravel Saturday, June 4 in Emporia. Racers took part in several events including a 25-, 50-, 100- and 200-mile race, as well as a grueling 350-mile race. (KSNT Photo/MIchael K. Dakota)

More than 4,000 cyclists from 44 countries participated in UNBOUND Gravel Saturday, June 4 in Emporia. Racers took part in several events including a 25-, 50-, 100- and 200-mile race, as well as a grueling 350-mile race. (KSNT Photo/MIchael K. Dakota)

More than 4,000 cyclists from 44 countries participated in UNBOUND Gravel Saturday, June 4 in Emporia. Racers took part in several events including a 25-, 50-, 100- and 200-mile race, as well as a grueling 350-mile race. (KSNT Photo/MIchael K. Dakota)

More than 4,000 cyclists from 44 countries participated in UNBOUND Gravel Saturday, June 4 in Emporia. Racers took part in several events including a 25-, 50-, 100- and 200-mile race, as well as a grueling 350-mile race. (KSNT Photo/MIchael K. Dakota)

More than 4,000 cyclists from 44 countries participated in UNBOUND Gravel Saturday, June 4 in Emporia. Racers took part in several events including a 25-, 50-, 100- and 200-mile race, as well as a grueling 350-mile race. (KSNT Photo/MIchael K. Dakota)

More than 4,000 cyclists from 44 countries participated in UNBOUND Gravel Saturday, June 4 in Emporia. Racers took part in several events including a 25-, 50-, 100- and 200-mile race, as well as a grueling 350-mile race. (KSNT Photo/MIchael K. Dakota)

More than 4,000 cyclists from 44 countries participated in UNBOUND Gravel Saturday, June 4 in Emporia. Racers took part in several events including a 25-, 50-, 100- and 200-mile race, as well as a grueling 350-mile race. (KSNT Photo/MIchael K. Dakota)

More than 4,000 cyclists from 44 countries participated in UNBOUND Gravel Saturday, June 4 in Emporia. Racers took part in several events including a 25-, 50-, 100- and 200-mile race, as well as a grueling 350-mile race. (KSNT Photo/MIchael K. Dakota)

More than 4,000 cyclists from 44 countries participated in UNBOUND Gravel Saturday, June 4 in Emporia. Racers took part in several events including a 25-, 50-, 100- and 200-mile race, as well as a grueling 350-mile race. (KSNT Photo/MIchael K. Dakota)

More than 4,000 cyclists from 44 countries participated in UNBOUND Gravel Saturday, June 4 in Emporia. Racers took part in several events including a 25-, 50-, 100- and 200-mile race, as well as a grueling 350-mile race. (KSNT Photo/MIchael K. Dakota)

More than 4,000 cyclists from 44 countries participated in UNBOUND Gravel Saturday, June 4 in Emporia. Racers took part in several events including a 25-, 50-, 100- and 200-mile race, as well as a grueling 350-mile race. (KSNT Photo/MIchael K. Dakota)

More than 4,000 cyclists from 44 countries participated in UNBOUND Gravel Saturday, June 4 in Emporia. Racers took part in several events including a 25-, 50-, 100- and 200-mile race, as well as a grueling 350-mile race. (KSNT Photo/MIchael K. Dakota)

More than 4,000 cyclists from 44 countries participated in UNBOUND Gravel Saturday, June 4 in Emporia. Racers took part in several events including a 25-, 50-, 100- and 200-mile race, as well as a grueling 350-mile race. (KSNT Photo/MIchael K. Dakota)

More than 4,000 cyclists from 44 countries participated in UNBOUND Gravel Saturday, June 4 in Emporia. Racers took part in several events including a 25-, 50-, 100- and 200-mile race, as well as a grueling 350-mile race. (KSNT Photo/MIchael K. Dakota)

More than 4,000 cyclists from 44 countries participated in UNBOUND Gravel Saturday, June 4 in Emporia. Racers took part in several events including a 25-, 50-, 100- and 200-mile race, as well as a grueling 350-mile race. (KSNT Photo/MIchael K. Dakota)

More than 4,000 cyclists from 44 countries participated in UNBOUND Gravel Saturday, June 4 in Emporia. Racers took part in several events including a 25-, 50-, 100- and 200-mile race, as well as a grueling 350-mile race. (KSNT Photo/MIchael K. Dakota)

More than 4,000 cyclists from 44 countries participated in UNBOUND Gravel Saturday, June 4 in Emporia. Racers took part in several events including a 25-, 50-, 100- and 200-mile race, as well as a grueling 350-mile race. (KSNT Photo/MIchael K. Dakota)

More than 4,000 cyclists from 44 countries participated in UNBOUND Gravel Saturday, June 4 in Emporia. Racers took part in several events including a 25-, 50-, 100- and 200-mile race, as well as a grueling 350-mile race. (KSNT Photo/MIchael K. Dakota)

More than 4,000 cyclists from 44 countries participated in UNBOUND Gravel Saturday, June 4 in Emporia. Racers took part in several events including a 25-, 50-, 100- and 200-mile race, as well as a grueling 350-mile race. (KSNT Photo/MIchael K. Dakota)

More than 4,000 cyclists from 44 countries participated in UNBOUND Gravel Saturday, June 4 in Emporia. Racers took part in several events including a 25-, 50-, 100- and 200-mile race, as well as a grueling 350-mile race. (KSNT Photo/MIchael K. Dakota)

The UNBOUND Gravel race in Emporia will feature riders from 50 states and 48 countries, ranging in age from 10 to 89 years old, according to Jordan Titus of the UNBOUND Gravel Group.

Changes to the route had to be made at the last minute after heavy rains caused more than a few roads to flood over.