Photos released for Oakland neighborhood robbery

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police are looking for a suspect in an early morning Oakland neighborhood robbery.

Officers responded to a reported robbery around 4:35 a.m. Wednesday at the Kwik Shop at 746 NE Wabash Ave. Witnesses told officers a man entered the store and demanded money from the clerk, according to a press release.

Kwik Shop robbery suspect

Police released photos of the man, who was wearing:

A black ski mask

A gray zip-up jacket

Blue jeans

Black gloves

Topeka police are asking anyone with information to contact crime stoppers at 785-234-0007.