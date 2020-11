TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Photos sent to KSNT News Thursday morning show a grass fire approaching a west Topeka hotel, evacuating it and nearby homes.

(Courtesy Photo/Matt Mason)

Management at Homewood Suites off of Southwest Drury Lane confirmed it evacuated the hotel guests at 3:30 a.m. for about 45 minutes.

The Topeka Fire Department said around 6:20 a.m. that it also evacuated neighborhood residents as the fire stretched through the area of Southwest 17th Street and Arrowhead Road.