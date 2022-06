KANSAS (KSNT) – As storms moved into the area Tuesday evening so did dramatic skies and lightning, some of which was caught by amateur shutterbugs.

The storm that did so much damage in Manhattan moves into place. Meteorologist Ryan Matoush described this as an approaching thunderstorm, highlighting the shelf cloud on the leading edge. (Courtesy Photo/ Ryan Williams)

A single lightning bolt lights up the Holton sky. Cloud to ground lightning bolts are ususally stronger than cloud to cloud lightning bolts. (Courtesy Photo/Brandy Stephensen)

Viewer Kent Muller sent in pre-storm photos of the Kansas Countryside. Muller caught a rainshaft, the downdraft of a thunderstorm. (Courtesy Photo/Kent Muller)

Viewer Kent Muller sent in pre-storm photos of the Kansas Countryside. Thunderstorms trying to form were caught before the start of the rain. (Courtesy Photo/Kent Muller)