PHOTOS: There’s still time to visit Kansas sunflower fields

SALINE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – It’s not too late to witness Kansas in all its glory.

The Sunflower Trails at Peterson Farm Brothers, in Lindsborg, Kansas, are in full bloom. The 2020 estimated bloom is from Aug. 26, to Sept. 17.

The Sunflower Trails at Peterson Farm Brothers in Assaria are at the height of their blooms.

While there are no guarantees the 2020 estimated bloom is expected to be from Aug. 26 to Sept. 17.

The website for Petersons is flush with details and instructions on how to visit the farm, including the best time to visit the sunflower fields.

Petersons is located south of Salina approximately two hours west of Topeka.

Grinter Farms in Leavenworth County is only 31 minutes from Topeka and is expected to be in full bloom during Labor Day.

According to their Facebook page Berry Hill UPick Farm in Berryton is located just south of Topeka has a small stand of sunflowers set to bloom in late September.

For a more complete list of Kansas sunflower fields click her.

