Photos: Truck rollover on I-70 crushes recreational vehicle

WABAUNSEE (KSNT) A truck hauling a recreational vehicle flipped on I-70 near mile marker 322 Wednesday morning.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the trailer was being towed eastbound on I-70 when the trailer began to sway. The trailer fell onto its side dragging the truck into the south shoulder where it flipped.

Both the driver, a 67-year-old man, and his passenger, a 58-year-old woman, complained of pain according to the KHP.

The passenger was taken to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan.

Both the driver and the passenger were wearing their seatbelts.

A truck hauling a recreational vehicle flipped on I-70 near mile marker 322 Wednesday morning. (KSNT Photo/ Matthew Johnstone)

