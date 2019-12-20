Physical therapists share ways to avoid slips and falls in icy weather

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — While most of the snow and ice has melted, it made for some dangerous driving and walking conditions over the weekend, and there could still be some slick spots.



Staff members at Maximum Performance Physical Therapy and Fitness in Manhattan say they’ve seen about a handful of people this past week with injuries caused by falling on ice.



Being aware of where icy spots are and changing up the way you walk could help prevent a serious fall.



“As much as possible, you want both feet on the ground,” said physical therapist Craig Schmaltz. “If necessary, you want a shuffling type of movement, almost like you’re skating, with small steps, but a shuffling type of movement across the ice.”



Schmaltz said another good technique is to do a penguin waddle which helps increase stability.