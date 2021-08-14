Plane makes emergency landing on Highway 75 near Mayetta

A photo of the 1991 Bonanza V35 plane after its landing on the highway. (Courtesy Photo/Jackson County Sheriff’s Office)

JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A small plane made an emergency landing Saturday evening on a highway in Jackson County, according to the local sheriff’s office.

The plane landed around 8:15 p.m. on U.S. Highway 75 near the intersection with 142nd Street, in between Hoyt and Mayetta. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said the 1991 Bonanza V35 was flying from Topeka to Omaha, Neb. when it lost its engine. The landing closed the highway down to one lane for northbound traffic briefly.

(Courtesy Photo/Jackson County Sheriff’s Office)

A tow truck took the plane off of the highway, and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said around 9:30 that crews at the scene reopened the closed lanes of traffic.

None of the plane’s four occupants were injured in the landing, according to the sheriff’s office, but the plane nearly struck an overhead power line in the process.