Planning for new Family Park underway; builders want community input

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Planning for a new park in Topeka is starting now and builders want your help.

Shawnee County leaders have been talking about the Family Park going in at 21st and Urish for months now.

One of the architects working on the park, Zach Snethen, told county commissioners on Monday they want to hear from the community on what they would like to see included at the park.

They’re doing so through an online survey and some in-person pop-ups, too.

They expect to give county commissioners a final plan for the park, including the price tag, in December.

“For the ultimate goal really is to create with this, is to create a new destination park in Shawnee County comparable to that of Lake Shawnee and Gage Park,” Snethen said.

The first in-person pop-up is on August 5 at Midwest Health Aquatic Center from 2 – 4 p.m.

