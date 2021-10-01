Planning kicks off for the next Topeka St. Jude Dream Home

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Planning for the next St. Jude Dream Home is officially underway, with a launch party for contractors at Carpet One in Topeka Thursday night.

Drippé Homes is building this year’s home. It will be the third home the group has created.

Thanks to the last Dream Home, KSNT News and Drippé Homes presented a check to St. Jude for $682,100. Every dollar is going straight to the hospital.

“It’s something everybody can get behind,” Mike Drippé said. “And the money that is raised goes 100% to help fund that to support that. They have brought down the cancer rate from 80% to 20%. We are proud to do our part to help with that.”

This is the fifth year of the Topeka St. Jude Dream Home giveaway.