MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A major U.S. airline service is set to return to the Little Apple in the coming days.

Brandon Keazer with the Manhattan Regional Airport said in a press release that American Airlines will resume commercial air service at the airport with the first flight set to arrive at 11:45 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 25. The flight will receive a warm welcome in the form of a water-cannon salute from the Manhattan Fire Department as it pulls into the jet bridge at the terminal.

“We are extremely excited to be able to reopen Manhattan Regional Airport to full service and put the runway construction project behind us,” Keazer said.

Keazer said people landing in Manhattan on Monday flights will receive “swag bags” upon landing. Additionally, the airport will provide 25 days of free parking in recognition of the 25-day construction delay which will run from Sept. 25 to Oct. 19.

